Daniel ‘Danny’ Raymond McGuire

Daniel ‘Danny’ Raymond McGuire, age 49, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born on March 17, 1970 to Linda Bunton McGuire and the late Raymond McGuire. In addition to his dad, Danny was preceded in death by uncles, PR Bunton and Bill McGuire.

Danny had a special love for horses, especially Tennessee Horses and enjoyed going on Wagon Train rides. He was also an avid Nascar fan. Danny was a long-distance truck driver for many years and also worked in construction.

Danny was a member of Bakers Gap Baptist Church and also attended Sugar Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Linda McGuire ;sister, Angela Dawn Greer and friend James Lokey; brother, Chris McGuire; aunts and uncles; Janie Nelson and husband Tommy, Novella Tester and husband Jerry, Lowell McGuire, Tommy McGuire and wife Cara Lea, Betsy Gauen and Janice McGuire; nephew, Donald Dickens and wife Jasmine; great nieces and great nephews, Lyla and Elsie Dickens and Laurana McGuire special friends, Gary and Melody Campbell, Roy Isley, Timmy Nelson, Matt Eggers, Eric Trivett, Vida Bunting and Ray Lunsford; step daughter, Amanda Parkins; step-son, Andrew Zanotti many more special cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Greene and Pastor David Hankal officiating. Music will be provided by the Church Choir. Graveside service and interment with Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow in the Sugar Grove Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 925 Sugar Grove Church Road, Butler, TN 37640.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 279 J Bunton Road, Mountain City, TN.

