Dale Edward Terrill

, 57, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019. Dale was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on July 18, 1961 to William Terrill and the late Marilyn Hess Terrill. In addition to his mother, Dale was preceded in death by his infant sister, Brenda Terrill and three brothers, William Terrill, Jr., Steven Terrill, and Chris Terrill.

Dale was a veteran of the US Air Force and attended First Christian Church of Mountain City, TN.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father and step-mother, William and Kathy Terrill of Mountain City, TN; his sister Linda Smith of Zionville, NC; three brothers, Scott Terrill of Germany, Jeff Terrill of Charlotte, NC, and Tim Slupski of Buford, SC; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held for Dale on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at 3pm in the Charlie B. Hux Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2pm – 3pm prior to the service. Pastor Dwayne Dickson will officiate.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mountain Home Veterans Medical Center for their loving care of Dale during his stay and treatment.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Professional services are being provided for Dale Terrill and his family by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

Online Condolences can be sent to the family via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com