Dale E. “Bud” Clark, age 70, 2111 Berry Branch Road, Mountain City, Tennessee passed away in his home on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

Dale was born on December 4, 1947, to the late Daily and Helen Prichard Clark in Wilmington, Delaware. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ruth and brother Eddie Clark.

Dale proudly served in the United States Air Force and became a truck driver after returning home. He enjoyed making model cars and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife; Bessie Lue Icenhour Clark of the home; daughters Christine Clark, Cindy Clark, Gwenn Clark, and Patricia Clark of Texas; son Dale Edward Clark of Texas, Stepdaughters Kathy Icenhour of Wisconsin and Tammy Icenhour Lunceford of Mountain City, brother Thomas Allen Clark of Chicago, IL; 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Dale had many special friends including Gene Heaton and Belinda Johnson.

Funeral service for Dale Clark will be held Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm from the Charles B. Hux memorial chapel of Hux Lipford funeral home. Visitation for friends and family will be held prior, from 1:30 until 2:00pm. Military Honors will be provided by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Family will have a private graveside service.

