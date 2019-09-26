Coy Ray Kilby age 79, of Granite Falls, NC passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 1, 1940 in Shady Valley, TN to the late James Kilby and Rose Mabe Kilby. In addition to his parents Coy was preceded in death by his son James Roy Kilby (November 21, 2008), sisters, Nanny Roark, Marie Widener, Mabel Payne, Dorothy (Dot) Kulin, brothers, Millard Kilby and Jason Kilby.

Those who know Coy Ray best knew even though he lived and worked in Granite Falls, NC for many years the place he called home was Shady Valley, TN where he enjoyed coming to often. Coy enjoyed Trout Fishing and gardening and then giving the vegetables away. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 57 years, Nancy Isaacs Kilby, daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Robert Lail of Granite Falls, NC , two grandsons, Robert Lail, Jr. and Joshua Lail, sisters, Edna Bowlin and Belva Phipps, several nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 24, 2019 from the Mountain City Funeral Home. Graveside service and burial will follow from the Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, VA. with to Ken Phipps to officiate. Pallbearers will be Nephews and friends.

