Clifton Charles Dunn

Clifton “Cliff” Charles Dunn, age 72 of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, July 05, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Bristol, TN. Cliff was born on July 23, 1946 to the late Charles Brownlow Dunn and Blanche Pauline Hartman Dunn. In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Perkins; three brothers, Dale, Jim, and Roby Dunn.

Cliff was very active in his community. He served 20 years as a Johnson County Commissioner, 22 years in Johnson County Emergency Management, former Veterans Service Officer, former Civil Defense Coordinator, and was in charge of solid waste. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and traveling. He was an active member of the Doe Valley Sportsman Association. Cliff was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon and Sunday School teacher.

Cliff was a United States Army and National Guard Veteran.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 52 years, Callie Ann Osborne Dunn; son, Charles Dunn, Jr and wife Julie of Greenfield, Iowa; sisters, Sharon Stout and husband Jack and Barbara Dunn; brothers, Benny Dunn and wife Donna and Steve Dunn and wife Marie; grandchildren, Logan Dunn and wife Deidre, Kristin Harrison and friend Jeremy State and Hollie Harrison and friend Michael Weaver, several nieces and nephews, and special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the service to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Ray Vaught officiating. Eulogy will be given by Cliff’s son, Charles Dunn. Graveside service and interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Sunset Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers are Billy Jack Stout, Brad Dunn, Jason Dunn, Sam Dunn, Frank Osborne and Keith Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Ray Pardue, Paul May, Dan Osborne, Dick Grayson, Tom Reece, Doe Valley Sportsman Members, David Shupe and Jessie Perkins.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 600 Pleasant Valley Road, Mountain City, TN.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church,

