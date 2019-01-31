2 Timothy 4:7-8

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”

Clarence ‘Slim” Cannon

On January 21, 2019, our precious father, grandfather, and great-grandfather know to many as “George, Slim, Wolfman, and many other nick names” was carried away into eternity on the wings of the angles. He was preceded in death by his Mother Alma MeGee and Father Paul Cannon, his beloved wife Nancy Morefield Cannon, brother Walter Cannon, and faithful canine companion Droopy.

Clarence was born on March 1, 1940, in Lenoir, NC, He married Nancy Mae Morefield May 12th, 1973, after which he had witnessed the births of his five children Clarence Jr., Nancy, Eric, Luke, and Danny. Clarence was a devoted father and family man. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ at the Rock Springs congregation, and taught Christ to all that he met, especially his family and friends.

He was a diligent worker and gave nearly 50 years to the furniture industry at Singer 50 and the Bernhardt Furniture Company in Lenoir, NC. He loved to help those in his community and his extended family, using his many talents in construction, plumbing, car repair, as well as everything else that was asked of him. He did all of this with a loving heart, never expecting anything in return and always looking for the next thing that could be done to help someone else.

Those left behind to cherish his memories include his sons Clarence (Bubba) and Dyanna Cannon of Butler, TN; Eric and Kristy Cannon of Laurel Bloomery TN; Luke and Suzanne Cannon of Butler TN; Danny and fiancé Beth Phillips of Butler, TN; his nephew, who was more like a son, Buddy and Emily Morefield of Elizabethton, TN; daughter Nancy and John Anderson of Union Grove, NC; special friend and buddy “Roho” Wilbert Townsend; sisters, Barbara and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Jacob & Sara Trivette, Ericka Trivette and fiancé Alex Young, Hailey Cannon, Tommy and Timothy Comer, Anthony Dugger and Kylee Cannon, Ashton, Corey, Brayden, and Emma Cannon, Ethan Cannon, and Jayden Phillips; great grandchild Lyric Comer; along with several brother & sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews

Funeral Services for Clarence Cannon will be conducted at 2pm on Wednesday January 23, 2019, in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12pm – 2pm prior to the service. Bubba Cannon and Buddy Morefield will officiate the services.

Pall Bearers include John Anderson, Brayden Cannon, Dean Townsend, Rick Townsend, Timmy Comer, and Anthony Dugger.

Honorary Pallbearer: Brothers-in-law and nephews.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.