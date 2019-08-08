Charlie Gregg

Charlie Gregg, age 76, of Zionville, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on May 15, 1943 to the late Thomas Clayburn Gregg and Bertha Melinda Perkins Gregg. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Chester Clark Gregg and Joseph ‘Claude’ Gregg.

Charlie retired from the NCDOT where he worked in bridge maintenance. He was a very simple man who liked to tinker with cars, loved a good fish fry and going to flea markets. He was very proud of his TN and NC communities. Charlie was a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243 F & AM, a Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason and was also a Shriner. He was also a United States Army Veteran.

Those who knew Charlie well knew that he loved to visit and tell stories about the good old times. He dearly loved his family and friends.

He was a member of Mabel Methodist Church of Mabel, NC and a former member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church of Butler, TN.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 52 years, Mary Greer Gregg; children, Robin Roberts and husband Tim, Scott Gregg and Doug Gregg; grandchildren, Jayla Gregg and Jamie Roberts and wife Dawn; great grandchildren, Faith Roberts, Hope Roberts and Dawson James Roberts; many special friends and neighbors in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Funeral service for Charlie will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Ray Greene and Cindy Lunsford officiating. Eulogy will be given by Jamie Roberts. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard and Masonic Rites by the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243. Pallbearers will be Jim Pearson, Anthony Phillips, Joey Phillips, Shawn Cornett, Jeff Cornett and Larry Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Reece, Ronnie Garland, Melvin Wagner, Ernest Combs, Joe Phillips and Colton Phillips.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Charlie’s son, Scott Gregg, 7437 Old US Hwy 421, Zionville, NC.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Charlie Gregg has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.