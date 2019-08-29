Charles William “Bill” Graybeal

Charles William ‘Bill’ Graybeal, age 71, of Mountain City, TN passed away Saturday August 10, 2019, in the Johnson City Medical Center. Bill was born on February 18th, 1948, to the late “Pete” Chester Clyde Graybeal, SR and Margaret Opal Phillippi Graybeal. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by an infant sister. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time in the outdoors.

Those left to cherish Bill’s memory include his daughter; Joey Beth Souder and husband Chopper, son William Clay Graybeal, sisters Linda Hodge and husband Ted, and Susie Mink and husband Dean, brother “Buck” Chester Clyde Jr., all of Mountain City, TN, grandchildren Sydney Souder and Chloe Graybeal. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

It was Bill’s wish to be cremated, with no formal services will held.

