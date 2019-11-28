Charles Eddy Greer

Charles Eddy Greer, age 73, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Charles was born on May 30, 1946, in Shady Valley, TN, to the late Marion Fonce Greer and Lola May Greer. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his sisters, Iva Lee Mahala and Margie Johnson and brother, Roger Greer.

Charles was a big fan of the Tennessee Vols and always cheered for the big orange. He loved being outdoors and had made hobbies of fishing, gardening and hunting. He even had a passion for chopping wood. He retired after many years of service to Moore’s Potato Chip Company.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Carol Stoltzfus and husband Ken of Johnson City, TN; sisters, Jean Neal of Shady Valley, Edna Wallace of Mountain City, Mary Robinson of Mountain City, Betty Comer of Cape Coral, FL; grandchildren, Reid Stoltzfus, Neil Stoltzfus and wife McKennon, Carly Weaver and husband Jake, Annie Ballard and husband Bryce; niece, Sue Davis; lifelong friend Joe Pat Snyder; several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Leonard Fletcher officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Dyson Grove Baptist Church, 8483 Roan Creek Rd, Butler, TN 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Charles Eddy Greer has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.