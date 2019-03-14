Charles D. Dixon

Charles D. Dixon, age 71, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Charles was born in Johnson County, TN on May 5, 1947, to Roy Dixon and Nellie Church Dixon. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jessie, Raymond, and Bill Dixon, and sisters Fannie Brown and Betty Hammons.

Those left to cherish memories of Charles are his daughters, Crystal Dixon of Johnson City, TN and Stephany Dixon of Mountain City, TN, a son Michael Dixon of Mountain City, TN, sisters, Evelyn Woodfin and Ruby Blevins of Johnson City, TN, brothers, Johnny Dixon of Mountain City, TN and his twin Carl Dixon of Johnson City, TN, 5 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many, many special friends.

Charles enjoyed fishing, gardening, his dogs, old cars, and cracking jokes.

Services for Mr. Dixon will held at 4pm on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Dixon, Casey Adkins, Vincent Price, Michael Elliott, Aaron Dixon, Gary Salas, Bruce McCoy, and James Cole.

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mt. City, TN.

Online condolences can be submitted via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com