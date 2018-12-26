Cecil Stephens Hayden

Cecil Stephens Hayden, age 64, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, passed away on December 15, 2018 at his Tennessee home. He was born in Fountain Hill, Arkansas, on August 3, 1954 to the late Fred Hayden and Linnie Streeter Hayden.

Steve was a big, gentle and soft spoken man. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Steve was so proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. Steve was also a compassionate and loving man and was the caregiver for his loved ones.

He enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved to camp, fish and hike. Steve was a thinker and solver. He had the ability to figure out a solution to any problem.

Steve was a millwright and worked in maintenance at various papermills and loved working with wood. He just completed building Paula a new house in the beautiful mountains of East Tennessee.

Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife and best friend, Paula Murphy Hayden; children, Ashley Hayden Capps and husband Chris and James Cecil Hayden and wife Lori; sisters, Donna Wagner, Wanda Jones and Kay Jones; three grandchildren and one on the way; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tommy Murphy and Maxine Waldon Murphy; several cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Jarvis Chapel Baptist Church in West Crossett, Arkansas. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Lloyd Gibbs officiating. Special music will be provided by Ronnie Tucker. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at the Crossroads Cemetery, West Crossett, Arkansas. Pallbearers will be James Hayden, Chris Capps, Rick Murphy, Todd Murphy, Bruce Wood and Lance Wood.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Cecil Stephens Hayden has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683 and Medders Funeral Home, 1564 Hwy. 52W, Crossett, Arkansas.