Carolyn Louise Isaacs

Carolyn Louise Isaacs, age 69, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born on December 12, 1949 to the late Howard and Agnes Adell Self.

Carolyn was an avid animal lover, especially dogs. She and her dog, Simon, who she loved dearly, were inseparable and constant companions. One of the most heartbreaking experiences of Carolyn’s life was the death of Sarah, a little dog that she so dearly loved. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren who she was so very proud of.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Paul Isaacs; daughters, Betina Isaacs and husband Tommy and Angela Murray; grandchildren, Zachary Isaacs and Jacob Perkins; mother-in-law, Ruth Isaacs and many more special family and friends.

It was Carolyn’s wish to be cremated and that no formal service be held. Private services will be held at a later date.

The family thanks the Staff of Mountain City Care Center, ICU Staff at Sycamore Shoals and the Emergency Room Staff of Johnson County Community Hospital for all of your wonderful care and compassion given to Carolyn over the last several months.

The family of Carolyn Louise Isaacs has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.