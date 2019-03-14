Luther “Buddy” Petit, age 71, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Buddy was born in Selma, North Carolina on January 29, 1948, to the late Johnny and Rachel Petit. In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Petit.

Buddy spent his adult life working in the saw mills of North Carolina and NE Tennessee. He enjoyed boating on Watauga Lake, tending to his horses, shooting, and spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren. Buddy was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and enjoyed worshiping the Lord there.

Those left to cherish memories of Buddy are his loving wife, Reba, his daughters, Christy Lewis, Deborah Kindley, and Ashley Petit, his grandchildren, Bronson and Destiny Price, Maleighia, Hailey, and Haiden Lewis, and Jerry Cook, his sisters, Bonnie Worley and Debbie Petit, his brother, JJ Petit, several nieces and nephews, and his doctor and friend, Dr. Raina Sluder.

Services for Buddy will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 12pm in the Charlie B. Hux Memorial Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11am -12pm prior to the services. Kenny Ray Vaught will officiate the services.

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mt. City, TN.

Online condolences can be submitted via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com