Bruce Wallace, age 85, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1934, in Trade, Johnson County, TN to the late William Marvin Wallace and Myrtle Hastine Wallace. In addition to his parents Bruce was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Wallace, brothers, Glen Edward Wallace, Wade Wallace, Ralph Wallace, two half-sisters, Nell Wallace and Ruth Wallace, two half-brothers, Fred Wallace and Roy Wallace.

Bruce was a member of Zionville Baptist Church for 70 years. He served in the United States Army.Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary June Stephens Wallace, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary received friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral to following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Thomason and Tommy Stephens to officiate. The Graveside Service and Entombment will follow from the Zionville Baptist Church mausoleum with Frank Johnson to officiate. Military honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Jeff Wagner, Joe Proffitt, Darrel Osborne, Bobby Black, Carl Stephens, Bob Williams, John Richardson and Aaron Setzer. Honorary pallbearers will be the Hardees crew and his many special friends.

Friend may call at the home 388 Collins Dr., Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.The family of Bruce Wallace has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.