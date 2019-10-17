Brandon James McCoy

Brandon James McCoy, age 33, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1986, to the late Junior Franklin McCoy II and Sandra Lynn Coffey.

Brandon, lovingly referred to as “Gimp” by some of his friends, was larger than life. He loved to make everyone he came in contact with smile and especially loved to make them laugh. He tried to find enjoyment in everything he did. He recently had a close friend get him a job at Shatley Paving, and despite his hard work, grueling hours, and working harder than any job he previously had; he was finally happy to have a job he looked forward to. Despite how tired he may have been, he always came home with a story to tell, to make his family laugh or something interesting about his day.

Brandon was a one of a kind friend to everyone he knew and especially loved being an uncle to his nephew, Ashtin. He was like an uncle to his young cousins, Xavier and Alan Lunceford III, and came to their defense regardless if they were around or not. Along with loving his new job and being around family, Brandon loved motorcycles, tractor and trailers, and all big trucks.

He was especially close his aunt Barbara Lunceford and his cousin Alan Lunceford Jr, who he looked up to and was more like a brother. Brandon had family and many friends that he was very close to throughout the years that will miss his presence here on Earth!

Other family members left to cherish his memories include his sisters, Christal Estep and husband Barney, Leslie Forrester and husband Shawn; brothers, Brian McCoy and wife Ashley Smith, Billy Jack Taylor and wife Susan; Aunt, Barbara Lunceford and husband Keith; several nephews including Ashtin McCoy, Jacob Estep, Lucas Estep; several cousins, aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group or sent to Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home with a service to follow. Pastor Shannon Courtner will be officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin Guy, C.J. Hampton, Alan Lunceford, B.T. Taylor, Bud McComas and Barney Estep.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 222 Cressview Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Brandon McCoy has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.