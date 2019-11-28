Boyd Martin Hammons was cured of all sickness and called home to be with the Good Lord on November 17th, 2019. He was surrounded by his devoted family. He was born to the late B.C. and Ruth Hammons on June 24th, 1931. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son- David Hammons, brother- Ray Hammons, and sisters- Nina Mae Hammons and Faye Hall.

Until they can meet again, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Bessie Hammons, daughter and favorite son-in-law- Ruthann and Paul Sajdak, granddaughter Emily Sajdak & fiancé- Alex Cumbow, sister and brother-in-law Anna Mae and Jack Knight, plus many special friends and family.

Boyd was always a hard-working man. He had a humble heart and enjoyed serving others. In 1953 he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Korea until 1955. He then married Bessie and began his life as a loyal husband, loving father, and faithful Christian. He loved tending to his garden, working around the house, walking, and visiting with friends. He loved his family fiercely and unconditionally and especially loved spoiling his granddaughter Emily. He always enjoyed a good laugh and could put a smile on anyone’s face. He also enjoyed his sweets, but mostly ice cream. Boyd was a good man and will truly be missed by many.

The family will receive friends from 1pm-3pm on Thursday November 21, 2019 at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 3pm with Buddy Morefield and Chuck Stewart officiating. Mike Taylor will lead the singing. Graveside services will immediately follow at Hammons Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Gary Gentry, Bill Hammons, Don Kerley, Bud Morefield, Gary Reece, and Dean Townsend. Honorary pallbearers: Men of the Mountain City Church of Christ, John Arnold, Alex Cumbow, Wilbur Townsend, Carl Osborne, and Boyd’s many nephews.

