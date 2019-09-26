Bill J. Greer, age 84, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on April 23, 1935 to the late Ben & Lorne Greer. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Margie Lewis Greer on January 28, 2018, and sister; Mary Sue Peck on August 17, 2019.

Bill was a deacon at First Freewill Baptist Church for over 20 years. Bill was also known for ringing the bell at First Freewill Baptist. He Loved collecting Carter family records, playing the guitar and Harmonica. He also loved gardening and really enjoyed being outside. Bill is loved and will be remembered by many.

Bill is survived by a family who loved him very much; daughters, Teresa Parlier and husband Mike of Deep Gap, NC; Sandy Billings and husband Tim of Butler, TN; sons, Cledith Greer of Mountain City, TN; John Greer and wife Denise of Butler, TN; grandchildren, Michael Parlier, Chelsey Norwood, Amanda Mullins and husband Chris, Ashlee Cornett and husband Jeremy, Alysa Hodge and husband Ernie, Amber Bumgardner and husband Timmy, Brandon Greer and Bradley Greer; great grandchildren, Lexi and Allie Mullins, Brylee and Blaine Cornett, Ava and Emma Hodge, Sam and Seth Bumgardner; Special Niece Carol Wallace Greene, and special sister-in-law; Josephine Wallace.

The family will receive friends on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Jones officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow at the Lewis Cemetery (Pine Mtn Rd., NC). Pallbearers will be Chris Mullins, Jeremy Cornett, Ernie Hodge, Timmy Bumgardner, Josh Phillips, and Ritchie Greene. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. John Whitlock and Earl Greer.

Special thanks to the employees at Mountain City Care Center for their care and compassion.

The Family will receive friends at the home 643 Roan Creek Rd. Mountain City, TN 37683.

