Betty McGlamery, age 83, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on January 23, 1935, in Mountain City, TN, Johnson County, to the late Clarence Phillippi and Dora Rankins Phillippi. In addition to her parents Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl McGlamery; and two brothers, Jack Phillippi and Jerry Phillippi.

Betty enjoyed traveling, camping, collecting porcelain dolls and quilting. She worked at Levi Strauss factory and many knew her from Hardee’s where she worked for approx. 18 years. Betty liked spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Debbie Dunn and husband Larry; grandchildren, Tequila Osborne, Joey Icenhour and husband Chris and Eddie Morefield and wife Michelle; great grandchildren, Lindsey Osborne, Kayleigh Arnold, Chloe Arnold, Thomas Icenhour, Carson Icenhour, Brandon Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Maddison Johnson and Matthew Johnson; aunt, Peggy Sisler of Maryland; sisters-in laws, Cloyce Eller, Margie Phillippi, Ella Burton, Linda Sprouse, Jayne Pardue and Arlene Lewis; brother-in-law, Cecil McGlamery; special friends, Jean Cooper and Jana Lee Thomas, several nieces, nephews, cousins and Betty’s extended family.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday January 22, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. Music will be provided by Clem Park. Graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Morefield, Eddie Morefield, Chris Icenhour, Mike Phillippi, Gage Hampton, Tyler Norris and Thomas Icenhour.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Betty’s caregivers; Barbara Denny, Lorie Logion, Gail Miller and entire staff of Amedysis Home Health and Hospice.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 951 Liberty Church Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Betty Jo McGlamery has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.