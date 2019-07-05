Betty June Garland

Betty June Garland, age 84, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1935 to the late Tom and Perdie Willen Neatherly. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harold Garland, who passed in 2016; brothers, Bob Neatherly and Harold Neatherly.

Betty was a homemaker and enjoyed growing and canning vegetables from her garden. She loved to bake and was known for her delicious cakes and pies that she would cook for her family and friends. Betty also enjoyed quilting and made beautiful quilts that her family will treasure.

Betty loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who she was very proud of. She had a wonderful sense of humor and made everyone smile and laugh with her no non-sense, give it to you like it is attitude.

She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories and sense of humor are her daughter, Vicky Reece and husband Marty of Zionville, NC; grandchildren, Shana Scott and husband Paul of Zionville, NC, Stephanie Tolbert and husband Darrin of Boone, NC, and Jeremy Reece and girlfriend Alisha Cornell of Vilas, NC; great grandchildren, Mackensie Scott, Shayne Scott, Elijah Scott, Autumn Scott, Kenleigh Scott and Levi Scott and Briana Tolbert; sisters, Marie Jennings, Kathy Clawson and Martha Neatherly; brothers, George Neatherly and wife Diane, John Neatherly and Tommy Neatherly; special brother-in-law, Norman Garland and wife Judy; special friends, Bill and Mary Nell Reece and Bill and Nancy Hughes; special caregivers, Kelsey Buchanan and Hannah Ligon.

Funeral service for Betty will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating. Special music will be provided by Danny Cullop. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Bill Hughes, J.P. Stanberry, Shayne Scott, Elijah Scott, Jeremy Reece and Paul Scott. Honorary pallbearers are Darrin Tolbert, Norman Garland, Bill Reece, John Payne, Dr. Donald Walters and many more special friends.

The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 1223 W Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Betty June Garland has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.