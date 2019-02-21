Bernard Robert Nichols

, 88, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on February 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bob was born in Ashe County, North Carolina to Effie Farmer Nichols and David Wildie Nichols on October 14, 1930. He married Kay Riffe in Elkton, Maryland. Bob retired from General Motors after thirty-plus years. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. He was hard-working, fun-loving, kind, and enjoyed gardening.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kay Nichols,

2 sisters, Bernice and Ritha, 1 brother, James, and grandson Evan Nichols.

Mr. Nichols is survived by daughter, Elaine Nichols (Phillip), son Dave Nichols (Brittany), and step-daughter Pam Thomas (Joe). Grandchildren Chris Herman, Larkin Thomas, David Nichols, Rockwell Nichols, Rudolf Nichols, Valgar Nichols, Phinehas Nichols, and Rhys Nichols. Great Grandchildren, Gabby Herman, Landon Thomas, Braxton and Aspen Nichols.

Pallbearers will be: David Nichols, Rockwell Nichols, Rudolf Nichols, Valgar Nichols, Robert Price, and Bryan Terrill.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon, Monday, February 18 at Hux and Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Gary Gambill of Rainbow Mennonite Church, and Pastor Larry Denny officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park with military honors according by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Memorials may be given to Rainbow Mennonite Church or Alzheimer’s Association.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.