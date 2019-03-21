Barbara L. Hutchinson

Barbara L. Hutchinson, age 76, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday evening, March 9, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on August 15, 1942 to the late Jim J. Lewis and Ruth Blevins Lewis. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by sisters, Delma Milhorne, Margie Hutchinson and brothers, Ben Lewis, Byron Lewis, Phil Lewis, June Lewis and Joe Lewis..

Barbara loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing, gardening, flowers, watching birds and riding motorcycles.

Barbara was a member of Harmon Chapel Christian Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 57 years, Lowell W. Hutchinson; daughters and son-in-law, Allison Walker and husband Jimmy and Catrina Silva and husband Ajay; son, Stuart Hutchinson and wife Donna; brother, Bob Lewis and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Amber Bailey, James Bailey and wife Renee, Ryan Bailey and wife Brittany; great grandchildren, Henry Bailey and Tate Bailey; several nieces and nephews, many special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Harmon Chapel Christian Church. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Blevins Cemetery. Pallbearers are Terry Hutchinson, Johnny Hutchinson, Jerry Hutchinson, Tommy Hutchinson, David Walker and Doug Roark. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Hutchins, Jeff Lewis and Minister Howard Taylor.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for all of their kindness and compassion given to Barbara and the entire Hutchinson family.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 9728 Hwy 421 N., Shady Valley, TN 37688.

