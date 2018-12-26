Austin Timothy Matheson, 17, of Elkton, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2018 as the result of a car accident.

Austin was born at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee on June 20, 2001 to Jason Matheson and April Matheson Rhoades. He was a student at Elkton High School. Austin had a huge heart and loved to spend time with family and friends.

Austin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Timothy Matheson and maternal grandfather, Gary Peirson.

He is survived by his parents, Jason Matheson of Mountain City, Tennessee, and April Matheson Rhoades of Elkton, Maryland; paternal grandmother, Robin Joyce (Mike) of Mountain City, Tennessee; maternal grandmother, Connie Hill (Buddy) of Chesapeake, Maryland; maternal great grandmother, Lorraine Varnadore of Mountain City, Tennessee; brothers, Allen Matheson of Mountain City, Tennessee, Eric and George Rhoades of Elkton, Maryland; aunts, Christian Matheson (Marty) of Saint Augustine, Florida, Kimber Page (Geoff) of Leesburg, Georgia, Krista Pressley (Dewayne) of Tryon, North Carolina, Heather Peirson of Elkton, Maryland; uncles, Jeremy Joyce (Brandi) of Mountain City, Tennessee, Eric Peirson of Elkton, Maryland; several nieces and nephews, many friends, and a large extended family, all who loved him very much.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. However, a private memorial service will be held in Tennessee at a later date.