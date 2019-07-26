Arley Mink

Arley Boone Mink, age 91, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. He was born April 14, 1928 in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late David W. Mink and Margaret Vaught Mink. In addition to his parents, Arley was preceded in death by his first wife Jean Moore Mink and his second wife Edna Mae Lunceford Mink; four sisters and five brothers.

Arley was a member of Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include his son, Patrick Mink of Victoria, Australia; and several nieces and nephews. It was Arley’s request to be cremated; no visitation or formal service held. His remains will be buried at Shoun’s United Methodist Church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.