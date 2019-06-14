Anna Shoun

Anna Lee Shoun, age 89, of 919 Medical Park Drive, Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on May 27, 2019 at the Mountain City Care Center, Mountain City, Tennessee. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved reading the Bible and helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie Dotson (mother) and Willie Dotson (stepfather); sisters, Addie Horne and Myrtle Snyder; brothers, Paul Shelton, John Shelton and Robert Shelton and her husband, Doran Shoun and son, Mark.

She is survived by daughters: Elizabeth Roush and husband Matthew; Diane Brooks and husband Eddie; Deb Stevenson and husband Gene and Reba Taylor and a son, Stuart Shoun. Sister-In-Law, Ruby Shelton. Grandchildren Reagan Click and Casie Roush; Great grandchild Anslee Danner and several nieces and nephews and a very special friend Mabel Hagaman.

It was Anna Lee's wish to be cremated and there will be no formal services held.