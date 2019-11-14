Angela Denise Murray Perkins, age 54, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 14 1965 in Bristol, to Frederick Wilson Murray, III and the late Carolyn Louise Self Isaacs (July 4, 2019).

Angela loved scrapbooking, gardening, reading and beading. She used to make jewelry. Angela loved her little dog “Fluffva”.

She is survived by her son Jacob Perkins and girlfriend Beth Price, sister, Tina Isaacs and husband Tommy, father, Frederick Wilson, Murray, III, half-brothers, Derrick Murray and Dale Murray, nephew, Zachary Isaacs and Angela was a second mom to Trevor Reece, Codty Newman, and Willy Osborne. Special friend Barbara Hopkins.

There will be a graveside service Monday November 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Sunset Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Angela Denise Perkins has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.