Angela Dawn Stout

Angela Dawn Stout, age 38, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness. She was born on July 10, 1980 to Charles ‘Tony’ and Kathy Collins.

Angela was an employee at the Johnson City Medical Center where she worked in the Cath Lab Scheduling Department. She loved to travel and support the children’s hospital in Johnson City. She was very kind hearted and loved everyone, especially her friends and family, who she cherished. Angela had a special love for animals, especially her puppies, Lexie and Guss.

Angela loved her Lord and Savior and was a member of House of Prayer of Bristol, TN.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 5 years, Matt Stout; parents, Charles ‘Tony’ and Kathy Collins; brother, David Collins and wife Keelie; aunts, Carolyn Offield and Linda Frittts and husband Donnie; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sonny and Wanda Stout; grandmother-in-law, Margie Stout; step-sister, Kim Overman; aunt, Linda Nelson and husband Bob; sisters-in-law, Jeanie Bower and Missy Haney; special friends, Amy Olmedo, Karen Goodard and Kim Bryan; many more special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of life will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Jimmy Phillips officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Reece Memorial Cemetery (Liberty Church Road, Mtn. City, TN). Pallbearers will be David Collins, Sonny Stout, Elvis Olmedo, Tony Collins, Matt Cornett and Johnny Bryan. Honorary pallbearers are John Foley and Joe Navarro.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary, 977 Harbin Hill Road, Mountain City, TN 37683 or at their website at rescuedogandendoflifesanctuary.org

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to all of Angela’s friends that have given so much support during the last several weeks. They would also like to thank the Nursing Staff of JCMC and Amedysis Hospice for all of their kindness and care.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 480 Sleepy Hollow Road, Mountain City, TN

