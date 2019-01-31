Amanda Reece Costigan, 39, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Amanda was born in Watauga County, North Carolina on August 20, 1979 to Joe Reece and Nancy Pat Puett. Amanda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tipton Ragan and Bruce Reece, as well as several aunts and uncles.

Amanda loved nature, wildlife and animals and enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors. Amanda liked fishing, hunting, and riding 4-wheelers when ever she could. Amanda was a member of the Rock Christian Church in Boone, North Carolina.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Costigan; her mother, Pat Puett and husband Patrick; her father, Joe Reece; children, Jenna Reece, Tanner and Shainna Putnam, and Elijah ‘Eli’ and Emma Costigan; her niece and nephew, Sophia and Max Herzog; Tanner and Shainna’s father, Jody Putnam; grandparents, Anna Belle Ragan and Willie Proffitt; her uncle, Neal Ragan; aunts, Peggy May, Audrey Thomas, Hope Barnett, Tammy Bryant, and Jane Barnett; her mother-in-law, Carolyn Costigan; father-in-law, William Costigan; sister-in-law, Sarah Herzog; brother-in-law, Mark Herzog; special friend, Emily Ahrenberg; her special dog Bentley.

Services for Amanda will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 2pm in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12pm – 2pm prior to the service. Pastor J.C. Anderson and Mr. Billy Reece will officiate the service. Internment will follow services at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN.

Pallbearers will be Billy Reece, Scott Church, James Holman, Nathan Reece, Mark Harzog, A.J. Lipford and Heath Lipford.

Professional services are being provided for Amanda Costigan and her family by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

