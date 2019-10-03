ALBERT GLENN HOLMAN, Sr.

Albert Glenn Holman, Sr., age 80, of Waters Road, Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Albert was born in West Jefferson, North Carolina on May 5, 1939, to the late Clifford Holman and Flora Brown Holman. In addition to his parents, Albert is preceded in death by his son, John Wayne Holman, his sister, Bessie Mae, and brothers Benny, Sylvester, and Bill Holman.

Albert had many jobs over the years. He worked in the sawmills in Ohio, did general maintenance at Blevins Tractor in Shady Valley, and farmed for the major part of his life. When Albert wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending his time on the banks of a creek fishing or doing puzzles books.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Thelma Williams Holman of the home; children, Becky Dowell and husband Bobby, Albert Glenn Holman, Jr and wife Angela, all of Mountain City, TN, and Walter Glenn Holman of Morganton, NC; a brother, Tony Holman of Mountain City; grandchildren, Victoria, Krissy, Nicky, Shandi, Sherman, Steven, and additional grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30pm – 3:30pm.

