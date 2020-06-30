Yvette Lowe

Yvette Tanya Mathews Lowe, age 45 of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Orlando, Florida, on December 11, 1974 to Yvonne Mathews and the late Dick Mathews.

Yvette was a very caring person with a huge heart, always willing to care for others. She was a stay at home mom, a dedicated sports mom, and an animal lover. Yvette loved telling jokes, playing board games, and having fun and acting goofy with her family. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister and a friend to many. She will be truly missed.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Shawn Lowe; daughters, Meagon Lowe, Paige Lowe, Abigail Lowe; sons, Tristian Lowe, Curtis Lowe, Ty Lowe, Shawn, Lowe; mother, Yvonne Mathews; brother, Richard Mathews; nephew, Ryan Mathews.

It was Yvette’s wish to be cremated and her memory will continue through a celebration of her life.

