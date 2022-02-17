It is with great sadness that the family of Wynell Hawkins, announces her passing on February 02, 2022, age 95, at her residence. Wynell was born January 18th, 1927 to the late Fred and Ruth Pardue. She is also preceded in death by Husband Barton and infant daughter Sharron. She enjoyed sewing and reading and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include:

Son: Doug Hawkins and wife Ann.

Grandchild: Kisha Wilson Carr.

Several cousins also survive.

There will be a private inurnment held at a later date.

