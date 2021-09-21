Worley Reese Adams, age 71 of Butler, TN passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Worley was born on December 13, 1949 in Johnson County, TN to the late Willie Reese Adams and Dora Garland Adams. In addition to his parents Worley was preceded in death by a sister, Fran Pardue.

Worley “Grizz” enjoyed living his life to the fullest. Farming was his passion and running the roads to visit family and friends. His granddaughter Elizabeth was his world, where you seen one you seen the other. He loved fishing and playing cards when he could. He always looked after those around him and put others before himself. He was a very loveable man and will be missed.He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Worley is survived by his son, Keith Grindstaff (Debbie); granddaughter, Elizabeth Grindstaff (Jesse); three sisters, Barbara Denney, Kathy Woodard and Connie Aschenback, two brothers, Charlie Adams (Tammie) and David Adams (Traci); several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family receives friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Phillips and Pastor Harvey White officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Keith Grindstaff, Randy Garland, Ricky Pardue, David Adams, Matthew Adams, Eric Garland, Andrew Zanotti, Charlie Adams and Herbie Adams.

The family would like to say a special Thank You to Ronda Garland, Joy Garland, and Robin and John Furr for their help and to all those who brought food and assisted in any way.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Johnson County Cancer Society c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N. Mountain City, TN 37683 or SECU House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 949 Old Stage Road, Butler, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Worley Adams has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.