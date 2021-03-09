Willie “June” Hamm, age 80, went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. Willie was born on July 27, 1940 to the late Conley David Poole and Hattie Smith Poole in Mountain City, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mae Ward, Ola Perkins, Ollie Kiser, Thelma Crasco and brothers, Coley Poole Jr. and Harry Poole.

Willie was an amazing cook and took so much pride in being able to feed everyone. Everyone that came to visit was sure to never leave hungry. She loved being around little children and especially feeding them too. Aside from her love of being in the kitchen, she enjoyed sewing and gardening. She loved her family and very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Willie was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her loving husband of 62 years, Edd Hamm; daughters, Brenda Carver and husband Tim, Sandy Hipshire and husband Robert; sisters, Jean “Cookie” Bass, Dorothy Sprouse; brother, Kenneth James Poole; grandchildren, James “Fred” King and wife Bethany. Ashley Daughtery and husband Ben, Amanda Potter and husband Keith, Jesse James Hipshire; great grandchildren, Aiden and Brodie King, Adylie Klepper, Jordan Dotson, Nora and Ezra Daughtery, coming soon Lucas William Potter; special friends, Jean Baird who was like a sister to June, Martha Farrell, Ruby Christianson, Bill Reece; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 12-2pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2pm with Pastors Frank Woods, Nathan Jennings, and Terry Baird officiating. The graveside service and burial followed the service at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were family and friends. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Reece, Jerry Horne, Mike Fritts, Larry Berry, Steve Shaw and Dick Walsh.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Willie “June” Hamm has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.