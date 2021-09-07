Willie Evans

Willie J Evans, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his residence. Willie was born on January 28, 1932 in Clarksville, GA to the late William Charles “Red” Evans and Ruby Arizona Ledford Key. Willie was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He was also a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughters, Judy Evans Fleming and husband Ron, Janice Bonney; granddaughter, Courtney Bonney; great grandchildren, Kayleigh and Rhiley; sister, Elizabeth Bryant; brother, Johnny Evans.

The family received friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at First Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors Greg Poe and Frank Woods officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Phillippi Cemetery. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home at 213 Powell St., Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Willie J Evans has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.