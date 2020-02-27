Willie Arnold

John 3:16

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

James Willie Arnold, age 73, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 1, 1947, to the late Herman Arnold and Edna Howard Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Arnold.

Willie was a dedicated servant of the Lord and a loving husband and father. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps and cherished his country.

He was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church, where he also served as a deacon.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife Millie Arnold; sons Jeffrey Arnold and wife Cheryll and Wesley Arnold and wife Sybil; sister Louise Phillips and husband Dale: brother Albert Arnold and wife Sarah; one granddaughter Parker Derry; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Roan Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor David Hankal to officiate. Special music will be provided by Diana Wagner and Roan Creek Baptist Church choir. Graveside service and burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Dunn Cemetery, Forge Creek Road, with military honors to be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Sonny Gambill, Craig Sluder, Joey Phillips, Tim Lipford, Tim Nelson, Wes Davidson, and Sawyer Phillips. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Roan Creek Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Roan Creek Baptist Church building fund, 639 Lumpkin Branch Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 356 Arnold Road, Mountain City, TN 37683

