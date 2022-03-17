William “Willie” Johnson, age 57 of Mountain City, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Willie was born on June 2, 1964 to the late Earl and Lucille Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony Johnson, Robert Lee Johnson, and Lloyd Johnson.

Willie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors; although his favorite place to be was home. He had never met a stranger and could make friends with anyone. Willie was always helpful in any way he could and would give the shirt off his back.

Those left to cherish his memories included his wife of almost 40 years, Janet Johnson; daughters, Reba and Gloria; son, Michael; grandchildren, Kaneesa, Emily, Nevaeh, Tayven, Lizzy, Owen, Tyler, Hunter, Brady, Zander; sisters, Linda, Angie, Missy; several nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Gambill and Jack Proffitt to officiate. The funeral service will follow at 1:00. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the Johnson-Lewis Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of William “Willie” Johnson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

