William Shane “Grasshopper” Adams, 34, Butler passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born July 4, 1987 in Elizabethton. He was a graduate of Hampton High School. He worked in landscapping in earlier years. He loved people and loved helping them anyway he could. He attended Piercetown Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his: Maternal Grandmother Margie Greer and is paternal grandparents: James & Wilma Guy.

Survivors include his mother: Debra Proffitt Adams, His father: Chris Guy and friend Jamie. Three Sisters: Brittney Guy, Amanda Kimberlin and Vickie Holmes, Two Bothers: Chris Guy, Jr. and Josh Guy. His Maternal Grandfather: Marvin Proffitt. His Aunts: Carolyn Presnell and Dorothy Keller. Several nieces, nephews & cousins also his four legged companion “Remi”

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Butler Memorial Cemetery. Music will be provided by Torainna Hensley and Nyoka. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday will be: Dustin Greene, Austin Harper,Dean Campbell, Ray Potter, Brian Campbell,Sam McEwen and Eric Matherly. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Isaiah Brown, John McEwen and Chris Reece. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Adams family