William Roger Caldwell

William Roger Caldwell, age 84, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Roger was born on May 12, 1937 to the late David and Lou Caldwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Caldwell; sisters, Ruth Anderson, Loulabell Dempsky, Linda Caldwell, Brenda Caldwell, Virginia Caldwell; brothers, Edwin Caldwell and David Caldwell.

Roger enjoyed the mountains and loved hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Kathy Mulvane; son, Bill Caldwell; grandchildren, Diana Forrester, Josh Hicks, William Mulvane, Estel Mulvane, Jessica Burgess; great grandchildren, Hailey Miller, Nadia Forrester, Wyatt Burgess, Zayden Burgess, Austin Burgess, Lucas Burgess, Kayden Brown, Bentley Hicks, Eli Hicks, Kaylie Brown, Tristan Stout; several nieces, nephews and his special dog, Whitey.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor John Hammett officiating. The graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Lipford Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tristin Stout, Jeff Mulvane, William “George” Mulvane, Estel Mulvane, Keith Johnson, Rick Courtner, John Snow, and Patrick Burgess. Honorary pallbearers will be Freddy Forrester, Lynn Courtner, Joe Johnson, David Hightower, Tracy Dolinger, and Gary McElyea.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home of Diana Forrester, 2353 Cold Springs Rd, Mountain City TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of William Roger Caldwell has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.