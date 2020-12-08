William Roark

William (Bill) Grant Roark, 82, of 2157 Hwy 133 Shady Valley, TN passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord, surrounded by loved ones on Sunday November 29, 2020 following a lengthy illness Bill was born in Lancaster, PA on October 24, 1938 to his parents Paul Roark, Creston, NC and Pauline Roark Donnelly of Shady Valley, TN. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Connie S. Roark; infant sister, JoAnn Roark; stepfather, Roger Donnelly, and a special nephew, Douglas Stout.

Those left to carry on his precious memory are his son, Kenneth Roark, whom he was very proud of; grandson Nathaniel Roark; very special friend and surrogate daughter, Melissa Hollaway; special nephew, Bob Stout; sister-in-law, Ruby McCullough; and little furry buddy Skippy, whom he loved dearly.

Bill loved his Lord and was a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church in Shady Valley, and he was a steel worker, retiring from Columbus Mckinnon in Damascus, VA. Bill enjoyed politics and fishing and was avid about going to flea markets, no matter how far away. He was a nostalgic car lover and loved going to car lots with his son just to look, he also loved the Lord and was a dedicated Christian.

Services for Bill Roark was held at Victory Baptist Church (9319 Hwy 421 N, Shady Valley) on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow, officiated by Pastors Homer Vanover and Eddie Porter. The graveside service and interment were held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN. Friends and Family may visit the home of Bill Roark at 2157 Hwy 133, Shady Valley, TN.

A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Shady Valley First Responders, Johnson County Rescue Squad, all of his home health providers, Johnson County Senior Center, and also Don Myers and Belinda Tester. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shady Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 10114 US 421, Shady Valley, TN 37688

The family of William Roark knows that he would like to tell you to get out and vote, and to have a good night, and better day tomorrow.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of William Roark has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.