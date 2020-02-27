William Richard Farmer

William Richard Farmer, age 75 of Mountain City, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home. William was born on June 24, 1944, to the late William Blaine and Ethel Faye Farmer in North Carolina. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Osborne.

A couple of William’s favorite things were watching wrestling, Gunsmoke, and Walker Texas Ranger. He also loved being outdoors, especially to hunt and fish.

Those left to cherish his memories included his sister, Carolyn Tedder; brothers, Bill Joe Farmer, James Earnest Farmer, Charles Farmer, Hubert Farmer, and Mike Farmer; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Mountain City Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Tom Stevens and James Henson officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow the funeral at Mountain View Independent Methodist Church Cemetery in Creston, NC. Pallbearers will be the nephews of William Richard Farmer.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Jim Shine, Kimberly Klein, and Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate care.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 1138 Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

