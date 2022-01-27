William Kevin Hampton, lovingly known as “Catbird,” 50, of Butler, TN passed away on January 14, 2022 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Kevin was currently a teacher in the Johnson County School System where he was also a graduate in 1989.

Kevin was the proud father of two boys, Blade and Gage Hampton, who he loved watching play sports through the years. Along with spending time with his boys, Kevin loved his time on Watauga Lake where he could be found fishing at any time day or night. He was also an avid University of Tennessee football fan, always wearing the orange and white. Kevin most of all was a big time family man, and he had a great compassion for kids.

Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.E. and Mary Kate Arnold, his paternal grandmother, Kate Hampton Hicks, and his companion, Bledsoe Jax.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Herb and DeEtte Hampton; his boys, Blade and Gage Hampton and their mother, Jodi Hampton; his sister, Liza Sykes; his aunts, Phyllis Matherly and husband Mack, Burnadene Blevins and husband Mark, Lesa Brown and husband Tim; and his beloved cousins whom he referred to as “Cuz.” He is also survived by his girlfriend, Krissy Walters and her daughter, Ariel and last but certainly not least, his many special friends who are too numerous to list.

The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, concern, and support throughout Kevin’s sickness. A special thank you to Blake Grindstaff for all your help.

It was Kevin’s wish to be cremated, and an informal visitation will be held at Mountain City Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The funeral home will be open throughout the day for anyone wishing to come by. The family will be present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. to greet friends. At 7:00 Pastor Kreg Smith will end the service with a few words and prayer. The family requests that social distancing and mask guidelines be followed.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of William Kevin Hampton has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.