We are saddened to announce the passing of William Calvin“Bill” Terrill, age 85, on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Watauga Medical Center. He was born August 21, 1936 to the late Theodore Willis Terrill and Elizabeth Perry Terrill. Bill was a member of First Christian Church. He loved yard sales. Bill was co-founder and past President of Johnson County Community Theater, former President of Johnson County Arts Council and former President of Johnson County Historical Society. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by children: Brenda, Billy Jr., Dale, Steven and Chris and his sister, Beth Vick.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 50 years, Kathy Terrill of the home; children: Scott (Katja) Terrill of Germany, Linda Smith of Boone, NC, Jeffrey Terrill of Charlotte, NC and T.J. (Vicki.) Slupski of Beaufort, SC; eleven grandchildren; eleven great- grandchildren and one nephew. Special friends, Malcolm Howard, Jim Gilley and Bob Morrison also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 from First Christian Church with Mr. Dwayne Dickson and Mr. Andrew Norman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service and internment will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Bill’s children and grandchildren, Billy Smith, Jeffrey Terrill, R.J. Mink, Skylar Terrill, Sean Trivett and Trevor Terrill.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Billy Smith, R.J. Mink, Kelsie Mink, Amedisys Hospice, Johnson County Hospital, Watauga County Hospital, Johnson County Rescue Squad and his special friends who brought him bananas.

At other times friends may call at the residence at 229 Shoun Street, Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our websitte at ww.huxlipfordfh.com

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Terrill family.