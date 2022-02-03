William B. McGlamery, age 72, of Mountain City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his home. William was born on November 30, 1949 in Johnson County, TN to the late Burl Robert McGlamery and Blanche Reece McGlamery. In addition to his parents William was preceded in death by two brothers-in laws, Jerry Phillippi and Wilburn Roby.

William was a former employee of Burlington Industries, Tri State Growers, and Northeast Correctional Complex. He was an honorary lifetime member of the Johnson County Rescue Squad where he served until his health would not let him. William was “Just a Simple Man” who was a loving father and grandfather and loved his family dearly. He had a very strong work ethic and liked to farm, he enjoyed watching old westerns on TV. William was a member of Liberty Christian Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children, Sherrie Fenner (Mike) and Doug McGlamery (Anna), sisters, Virginia Roby of PA and Margie Phillippi of Mountain City, grandchildren, Jacob, Chase, Colton, Eden and Zachary, mother of his children, Hilda Conville, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Maurice Widener and Mike Fenner officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow from the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colton Fenner, Jacob McGlamery, Chase McGlamery, Samuel Icenhour, Kenneth Dickens and Johnny Dickens. Honorary pallbearers are past members of the Johnson County Rescue Squad and Zachary Reece.

The family will be at the home, 158 Pineview Ln., Mountain City, TN 37683.

