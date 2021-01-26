William Arnold

William James Arnold, age 72 of 178 K&R Road, Butler, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. James was born on February 25, 1948 to the late Elsie and Kenny Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dean Arnold, Martha Johnson, Armer Arnold, Shelburn Arnold, JD Arnold, Edna Cress, Mary Nell Guinn, Rachel South, Opal Campbell, Rossman Arnold, and Dexter Arnold.

James was a very kind and giving person, who was always the first person to offer to help someone in need. He loved spending time with his granddaughters, Sarah and Shawna, who were his pride and joy. James and his wife Linda enjoyed renovating homes together with their nephew, Chris Mullins. They also enjoyed vacationing and fishing with their granddaughters every chance they had. James was a retiree from the Johnson County Highway Department.

James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Arnold of Butler, TN; son, Steve Arnold and wife Sherry of Butler, TN; granddaughters, Sarah and Shawna of Butler, TN; special niece who they raised like a daughter, Shanta Williams and her daughters Emily, Addyson, and Alyssa of Tampa, FL; special nephew, Wayne South and wife Justine of Kingsport, TN; several other nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service was immediately followed with Pastor Greg Poe officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, TN. Pallbearers were John Ratliff, Alex Curd, Wayne South, Clifton Worley, Chris Mullins, and John Robinson. Honorary pallbearers were George Cunningham, Harley Guinn, Mike Cornett, Frankie Gentry, Bo Mink, Jay Mink, Gene Harper, Lynn Campbell, and Danny Hubbard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 178 K&R Road, Butler, TN 37640. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of William James Arnold has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.