Willa Arnold

We are saddened to announce the passing of Willa Mae Arnold, age 85, of Mountain City, TN passed away on November 10, 2020. She was born December 11, 1934 in Johnson County, TN to the late Lafayette Wilson and Hessie Philips Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Arnold; her sister, Mary Lee Shepherd; and her brother, Samuel Elbert Wilson. Willa Mae was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and loved all animals, especially the birds at her window or reading through books about cats with special people.

Willa Mae is survived by her brother, Alf Wilson and wife Barbara Wilson of Mountain City, TN; her sister Grace Osborne of Mountain City, TN; her niece Joyce Kidd and husband Steven Kidd of Mountain City, TN; several other nieces and nephews; special friend and Senior Center van driver, Terry Hodge; and Kendrah Kidd, Chris Ward, Ellis Kidd-Ward, and Rory Kidd-Ward. The family would also like to thank the staff at Mountain City Care & Rehabilitation Center and Johnson City Medical Center for their love and care of Willa Mae, with heartfelt thanks to her nursing assistant, Michelle Hibberts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family held a graveside service at John Arnold Graveyard on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. Following public health safety guidelines, those attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Willa Mae Arnold has placed her service in the care of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.