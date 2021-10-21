Wesley Eric Snyder, age 44, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday morning, October 15, 2021 at his home. Eric was born on March 30, 1977 in Johnson City, TN. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dayton and Minnie Bell Snyder and Edell Arnold, aunt, Margaret Myers, uncle, Jim Snyder.

Eric loved the outdoors, farming, fishing and hunting. He was an avid UT Vols fan. Eric was a loving person and cared about others. Eric was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish Eric’s memories include his father, Dick Snyder, mother, Barbara Barnhill and husband Michael, daughter, Marley Bell Rhymer, son, Payton James Snyder, brother, Brent Snyder, step brother, Chad Williams, step sisters, Jennifer Harry and Anna McGlamery, grandfather, William Herb Arnold, special aunt, Delores Johnson Phillips, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor, Rick Thomason officiating. Pallbearers will be Dan Myers, Dalton Snyder, Zachery Reece, Travis Williams, Mike Farmer, T.J. Walters, Travis Ward, Adam Sauer and Austin Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers are Dave Snyder, Lloyd Snyder, Brian Mink, Brandon Mink, Jason Baker and Jay Klein. Graveside service and burial will follow from the Bakers Gap Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s at 501 St Jude place, Memphis, TN; 38105.

Friends may visit at the home of his dad, Dick Snyder, 711 Robe Shull Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

