It is with great sadness that the family of Wes Dowell announces his passing on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his residence at age 62. He was born September 17, 1959 to the late Clyde Dowell and Anna Bell Rowland Dowell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Wayne Dowell and a sister Joyce Brunke. Wes enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Mary Sluder Dowell of the home; daughters: Kimberly Durgin of Auburn, ME and Nicole Dowell of Butler, TN; sons: Gary Dowell of Church Hill, TN; Brian Dowell of Butler, TN; Wesley Dowell, Jr. of Mountain City, TN and Jerry Dowell of Statesville, NC; sisters: Geraldine Ladaglia of AL and Arlene Murray of PA; brother Eddie Dowell of DE; grandchildren: Eros Durgin, Mayson Durgin and Olivia Dowell; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with John Stout officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service and interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Junior McQueen, Darrell Ward, Tony Hannah, David Hannah, Darren Hannah and Bob Stout. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Martin Tran and DaVita Smokey Mtn. Employees.

At other times friends may call at the residence 423 Copley Branch Road, Butler, TN 37640.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website www.huxlipfordfh.com

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home is serving the Dowell family.