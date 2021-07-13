Wayne “Tom” Maxwell

Wayne “Tom” Howard Maxwell, aged 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center. Tom was born on September 19, 1935 to the late John and Betty Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and 7 sisters and his son, Donald Maxwell, and great friends Mac McMillan, Bob Eller, Fred Walsh, and Herman Hoosier.

Tom was born and raised in Mountain City, but moved to Oxford, PA when he was 17. He worked in the mushroom houses and did small engine repairs until he found a job at the General Motors Company. He worked hard and never missed a day of work. He retired from GM after 25 years. He then moved back to Mountain City to enjoy retirement.Tom loved cars, fishing, hunting, and playing bluegrass music.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 68 years, Bonnie Maxwell; son, Mark Maxwell (Ella); daughter, Melody Maxwell; daughter-in-law, Cindy Maxwell; nephews, Bud Osborne and Carl Dickens and several other nephews and nieces. Grandchildren: Rebecca Herman (Nathan); Cassandra Robinson; Danielle Church (David); Sierra Hazlett (Ben); Michael Maxwell; Julie Crosky (Billy); Candy Prewitt; goddaughter, Lori Eller; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Tom never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He loved spending time driving around town and visiting with the many friends he made over the years; some of those close to Tom were Danny Cullop, Bill Adams, Bo Thomas, Jr Cornett, and John Greer and many others.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation for taking great care of Tom, who was known to be a bit ornery from time-to-time. They would also like to thank the staff of Lois’ Café and Lisa and the ladies at Pleasant’s store for always being so kind to Tom and making sure he was well taken care of.

Visitation was from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with service following. A private family graveside service and burial were conducted at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were friends and family members.

Condolences may be sent to Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center c/o Bonnie Maxwell, 919 Medical Park Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683 and through our website. The family of Tom Maxwell has entrusted his service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.