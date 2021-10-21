We are saddened to announce the passing of Wayne Greer on Saturday October 2, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 66. Wayne was born April 29, 1955 to the late Ben Greer and Lorne Price Greer in Mountain City, TN. Wayne was also proceeded in death by brothers; Ralph, Carl, Bill, Harold, and David Greer, also sisters; Geraldine Greer, Mary Sue Peck, and Christine Pleasant. He was an associate of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home and Sunset Memorial Park. He was a man with a big heart and was always willing to lend a hand always saying “if you need anything let me know” and had the ability to make you laugh. He loved going to yard sales and fishing.

Survivors include; Son; Connor Greer of the home. Daughter; Amber Wilson

Several Nieces and nephews also survive. Special friends; Dan Lipford and Bugs McCoy.

Honorary Pallbearers; Staff of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Anthony Porter, and Justin Cable.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday October 8th, 2021 at 6 pm. In the Hux Lipford East Chapel, with Rev, Bubba Cannon to officiate.