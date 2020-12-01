Wanda Long

Belleville, MI

Wanda Hazel Long, age 90, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Superior Woods Nursing Facility. Wanda was born September 6, 1930 in Shady Valley, TN, the daughter of Wiley and Osie (Gentry) Shepherd. In 1947 she married Opie Ottis Long in Shady Valley and he preceded her in death. In 1950 they moved to Ypsilanti. Wanda was a member of Ypsilanti Church of Christ. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches and singing at the senior center.

Survivors include: two sons, Michael (Joan) Long of Belleville and Melvyn (Holly) Long of Wayne; seven grandchildren, Melissa (R.C.) Linzell, Amanda (Bryan) Tilghman, Heather (Kyle) Good, Sara (Russell) Long-Naczas, C.J. Kulas, Jennifer Long, Jessica Long; ten great grandchildren; two sisters, Velma Perry of FL and Colleen (Ed) McCarthy of CA; brother, Lonnie (Trula) Shepherd of TN; sister-in-law, Helen Shepherd of OH; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her loving husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; son Patrick Wiley Long and two brothers, Gerald and Alton Shepherd.

The funeral service was at 11am on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Stark Funeral Professionals, 101 S. Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 with Elder Gilbert Baldwin and Minister Skippy Norman co-officiating. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Ypsilanti Church of Christ. Envelopes are available at the funeral home where visitation was 3-6 pm Sunday and from 10 am until time of service Monday. Burial followed in Highland Cemetery. Please sign her guestbook.