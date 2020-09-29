Walter Reed Church

Walter “Walt” Reed Church, age 80, of Butler, TN passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Johnson County, TN on September 5, 1940 to the late Herbert Cross Church and Flora Olive Hall Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Robert Church; grandson , Anthony Robert Church; siblings, Nell Pealer, Bell Church, Ethel Tolley, Cledith Perkins, Connie Osborne, Ronnie Church, Doug Church, Ed Church, AG Church, Junior Church, and Glenn Church.

Walt was a truck driver all of his life, he drove until August of 2020 till his health declined. He was employed by Houston Transportation in Spruce Pine, NC. Walt also liked to fish and was a member of Cobbs Creek Baptist Church. He loved and enjoyed all of his family.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 38 years Sharon Fletcher Church; daughter, Tammy Lynn Church; sons, Timothy Reed Church, Tony Lee Church, and Billy Reed Fletcher Church; grandchildren, Timothy Reed Church Jr., Brandon Reed Church, John Dillon Church, Emily Diane Church, Thunder Fletcher, Bella Fletcher, and Waylon Fletcher; great-grandchildren, Tanner and Tucker Buchanan, Austin and Justin Church and several others; several nieces and nephews.

There is no service planned. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family of Walter “Walt” Reed Church has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.